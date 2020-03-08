Services
Nola W. Long


1920 - 2020
Nola W. Long Obituary
Nola W. Long

McAllen, TX - Nola W. Long, formerly of Pearl, passed away March 6, 2020 at her home in McAllen, TX. She was 99 years of age. Nola was born November 14, 1920, in the Branch community near Morton in Scott County.

Nola was a charter member of the Brandon Baptist Church. One of her greatest pleasures in retirement was the trips taken by the senior citizens of the church. She enjoyed a 50 year career with the United States Postal Service (1942-1992). In 1948 she was appointed postmaster of the Whitfield, MS, post office by President Harry Truman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Will D. Long; parents, James Monroe Webb and Blanch Webb; and sister, Ola Patrick.

She is survived by son, Monroe, of McAllen TX; and grandson, Thor, of Butler, AL.

Visitation will be 12:00-2:00pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel with interment in Floral Hill Memory Gardens.

Please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com to sign online guest register.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
