Noma Sue Wilkinson
Brandon - Noma Sue Wilkinson was born in Midland, Texas on June 4, 1945. The daughter of Sam and Marcelle Midkiff, a cattle rancher and an art teacher, she was raised on the plains of Texas and eastern Colorado eventually graduating from the University of Colorado. While her life carried her many places, meeting many people, she never strayed far from the hard work and honest ethics this early life instilled in her.
After marriage and children, she began a life-long career in real estate where her smart, straight-forward style served her and her clients well. She truly found a joy and purpose in helping others. She led many through the difficulties of their first home-buying experience or complications from a sudden need to relocate. This successful career was the impetus for many friendships and culminated in owning her own business, Sue Wilkinson Real Estate, where she continued her passion for many years. While many may recognize the trademark hat she wore, a fortunate minority will remember the capable, helpful, and caring service she provided.
Her list of accomplishments and those whose lives she touched are too many to name. She was a loving, devoted, and beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her impact on the lives of those that knew her cannot be fully explained or verbalized. Words fall short in that regard.
Noma Sue Wilkinson passed away in her sleep early Sunday (March 22, 2020).
She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Lon and Shea Wilkinson; granddaughters, Lillie and Lucelia Wilkinson; sister, Cheryl Northrup; brother, Monte Midkiff; and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020