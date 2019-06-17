Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Nona Gail Parker Obituary
Nona Gail Parker

Canton - Nona Gail Parker, 89, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 am on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.

Nona was a member of First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed many church activities. She loved to play cards, bingo, and to bowl.

She was preceded in death by husband, Carl Parker and daughter, Pam Anglin.

Survivors include: sons Carl (Poncho) Parker and wife Donna of Alabaster, AL and Jim Meyers of Greenville, SC; daughter, Joyce Lanette Allen of Nacogdoches, TX; sister, Dixie Lee of Nacogdoches, TX; grandchildren, Webb Parker, Maggie Parker Hodges, and Christie Hardy; and 3 great grandchildren.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 17, 2019
