Nona Gail Parker
Canton - Nona Gail Parker, 89, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 am on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
Nona was a member of First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed many church activities. She loved to play cards, bingo, and to bowl.
She was preceded in death by husband, Carl Parker and daughter, Pam Anglin.
Survivors include: sons Carl (Poncho) Parker and wife Donna of Alabaster, AL and Jim Meyers of Greenville, SC; daughter, Joyce Lanette Allen of Nacogdoches, TX; sister, Dixie Lee of Nacogdoches, TX; grandchildren, Webb Parker, Maggie Parker Hodges, and Christie Hardy; and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 17, 2019