Nora Bell Owen
Jackson - Nora Bell Owen, 84, passed away March 28, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the De Soto Cemetery in Clarke County.
She is survived by her son, Joe Parker Owen, Jr (Laura) of Jackson; their three children, Nathaniel, Andrew and Amber; and great-granddaughter Brylee White, and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Nicholson, DVM of Ft. Myers, FL.
Mrs. Owen is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joe P. Owens, Sr, parents, Isabelle (nee McQuiag) McGrew and Carl McGrew Sr. both of Clarke County, MS. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny, Bud, and Luther McGrew.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Dominic's Foundation, memo line: MHVI (Mississippi Heart and Vascular Institute) 969 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020