Nora Nikolic



Metarie - Nora Nikolic, 75, passed into the arms of Jesus on July 12, 2020 in Metarie, LA. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the funeral home will have an occupancy of ten people in the building at a time. All attendees are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park South in Jackson, MS.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store