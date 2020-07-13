1/
Nora Nikolic
1944 - 2020
Nora Nikolic

Metarie - Nora Nikolic, 75, passed into the arms of Jesus on July 12, 2020 in Metarie, LA. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the funeral home will have an occupancy of ten people in the building at a time. All attendees are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park South in Jackson, MS.




Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
