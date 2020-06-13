Norma Jean Smith Murtaugh
Madison, MS - Norma Jean Smith Murtaugh, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on June 10, 2020. The service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Highland Colony Parkway. Rigeland, MS. Visitation will be Sun. June 14, 5 - 7 pm and Mon. June 15, 9:30 - 10:30 am. The funeral service is Monday 10:30 am.
Norma was born on November 28, 1930 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Plen Smith and Grace Ellen Wilson Smith. There were 12 children in the family.
She graduated from Gerstmeyer Technical High School in Terre Haute in 1948. She married Kenneth Murtaugh in 1949, and they spent sixty two years together.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Murtaugh; 2 daughters, Marjorie Harvill and Joyce McEntyre; a foster daughter, Donna Burks; a grandson, Ben Murtaugh; 6 brothers; and 4 sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Murtaugh; her son, Kenneth Eugene Murtaugh; a foster daughter, Lynn Egan; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Norma Murtaugh's name to Samaritan's Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.