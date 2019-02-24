|
|
Norma Lee Whitaker Shafer Conforto
Hattiesburg - Norma Lee Whitaker Shafer Conforto passed away Sunday, January 20 in Hattiesburg, MS at age 92. She was born in 1926 in Lake Village, AR to Edwin Norton Whitaker, owner of Royal Crown Bottling Co., and Geneva Dickson Whitaker of Selma, AR.
Norma Lee was a born artist. She began formal art studies at age of 14 and continued her studies in Jackson under such influences as Karl Wolfe. She worked with oils, pencil, watercolor, chalk, and acrylics creating portraits, landscapes, and still lifes. Norma moved into graphic art in the 1950s, specializing in high-end fashion. She was employed by Gus Mayer (Maison Weiss) and Karl's Shoes. She retired in 1994 from Gayfer's Department Store in Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband James O. Shafer.
Ms. Conforto is survived by her children James Edwin Shafer (Carolyn) of Purvis, MS and Rebecca Shafer Laney-Meers (Jeff) of Jackson, MS , and her sister Betty Sue Kalishman of Pensacola, FL. She had 2 grandchildren J. Eric Puderer and Trent M. Laney of Pearl, MS, and 2 step-grandchildren Kristen Blackwell of Purvis and Sherry Milner of Ridgeland; Norma has 6 great grandchildren Caden Laney, Brianna Laney, and Leon Laney of Raymond, Matthew Blackwell and Haylee Blackwell of Purvis, and Will Milner of Ridgeland; nieces Kris Dickson and Farrell Moseley of Denver, CO and Sue Carol Sweeney of Worthville, KY; and her childhood/life long friend, Ruth Haley of McGehee, AR.
Norma asked to be cremated. There will not be a service, but family and close friends are gathering in remembrance at her favorite place — Lake Chicot State Park in Lake Village, Arkansas.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 24, 2019