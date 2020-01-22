|
Norma Simmons
Brandon - Norma Simmons, 71, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood South Funeral Home, 430 McCluer Rd, Jackson, MS, on Saturday, January 25 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM with a celebration of life service to follow.
Norma was born on March 3, 1948 in Jackson, MS and graduated from Forest Hill High School. She was an avid dog lover and faithful member of Fannin Baptist Church. Norma retired from Bellsouth/EDS.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jeff Stricklin and parents, Charles and Eloise Daniels.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Celeste Suzanne Stocker (Corey); daughter-in-law, Sarah Stricklin; grandchildren, Mia and Evan Stocker, and James Thomas Stricklin. She is also survived by many beloved family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Fannin Building Fund at fbcfannin.org or 101 Church Rd, Brandon, MS 39047.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020