Norman Adams
Madison, MS - Norman Adams, 88, was born November 10th, 1931 in Kosciusko, Mississippi. He went to be with his heavenly father August 5th, 2020, after an unexpected illness.
Norman served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a retired General Sales Manager for over 35 years.
He was a devoted Christian, deacon, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a loyal friend to so many. His friendly nature drew so many to him. He never met a stranger.
Norman is survived by his beloved wife, Martha; his daughters, Martha Chunn (Mack) and Angela Malone (Drew); grandchildren Caley Corkern, Courtney Lang (Drew), Skye Chunn, Lauren Vanderford (Scott), Dylan Malone, Adam Malone; great-grandchildren Zach Magro, Cobie Magro, Nichols Corkern, Asher Parks, Lawson Lang, Sara Paisley Lang, and soon to be Walker (Lauren & Scott) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 8th, at Parkway Memorial Cemetery on Highland Colony. The services will be conducted by his nephew Dr. John Adams.
