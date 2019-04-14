Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
Norman Hall Obituary
Norman Hall

Canton - Norman Hall, 56, died Friday, April 12, 2019. Services will be 2:00 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Breeland Funeral Home. Burial will be in Canton Cemetery.

A native of Canton, Norman was a small engine mechanic.

Survivors include: sister, Renee Ricketson and her husband, Ted; brother, Victor Hall; step-father, Jack Thomason; and nephew, Travis Poulos.

Norman is preceded in death by father, Charles Hall; and Mother, Joyce Thomason.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 14, 2019
