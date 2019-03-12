|
|
O. V. Hull, III
Louisville - Mr. Oscar Van "O.V." Hull III, 91, passed away on March 11, 2019, at his home in Louisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, at 3:00 P.M. at Porter Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Childs officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 P.M. until the service time at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
O.V. was born in Longview, MS to Oscar Van Hull, Jr. and Edna Bowie Hull, on July 18, 1927, and moved to Louisville at an early age. He was a graduate of Louisville High School, where he played on the 1944 state championship football team. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Missouri. He retired after 42 years as Supervisor of Rigout and Paint for Taylor Machine Works. Mr. Hull was a member of West Union Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Edna Kaye Hull; and two brothers, Robert Hull and Porter Hull.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joyce Bennett Hull; one daughter, Mary Joyce Boyles and husband Mike Boyles; one son, Oscar Van Hull IV; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Grace Christian School, or West Union Presbyterian Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 12, 2019