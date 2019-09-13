|
Oakley F. Langford
Brandon - Oakley F. Langford, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Mr. Langford was born October 19, 1936 in Kosciusko to the late Nathaniel Green and Katie Earl Crowell Langford. After attending Ethel High School, he joined the Army National Guard. He later joined the Air Force and served his country as an E4 ground-to-air communications officer in Cheyenne, WY and in Japan. Following his military service he served the Greenville community as a police officer for a number of years.
After his marriage to Virginia Callahan on March 29, 1963, he worked for Attala Mills; Citgo Oil Co; Lion Oil Co; Mapco Petroleum; and retired from Morris Petroleum. He also worked part-time for Mississippi Mortuary during his early retirement years.
Mr. Langford was a member of Highland Baptist Church for 56 years. He served his church as a deacon and served his Lord through his generosity, kindness, and encouragement toward others.
Mr. Langford is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Nathaniel, Wilton and Hugh Langford.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Callahan Langford; daughter and son-in-law, Nora and Charlie Goodson; sister, Virginia Barnett; granddaughter, Haleigh Goodson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2pm - 3pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home, Flowood. Funeral services will be held at 3pm in the funeral home chapel, Rev. Cliff Shipp and Rev. Joe Hanna officiating. A graveside service will follow at Springfield Cemetery in Madden at 5:30pm officiated by Dr. Stan Tucker. Pallbearers assisting are Charlie Goodson, Gordon Langford, Michael Langford, DeJay Blair, Rob Fisher, and Gary Barnett. Honorary pallbearers are the Highland Baptist Church Men's Sunday School Class.
The family wishes to thank all of Mr. Langford's wonderful caregivers who shined brilliantly during his fight against prostate cancer.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Highland Baptist Church, 160 Columbia Ave, Jackson, MS 39209
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019