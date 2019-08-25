|
Dr. Obadiah Myles
Jackson - Dr. Obadiah Myles, 73, transitioned to glory on August 19, 2019, in Jackson, MS. He was the son of the late Calvin Myles and Virgie Henley Myles of Utica, MS. Dr. Myles was a distinguished educator and administrator in Jackson Public Schools where he served as principal of Siwell Junior High School and Provine High School. He was a loyal servant of God, loving husband to Elizabeth Hampton Myles and devoted father of three children; Terrance Myles, Sr., Tobiath Myles and Tamara Myles. Services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church at 5202 Watkins Drive in Jackson, MS; Family Hour, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 6:00 pm; Funeral Service, August 28, 2019, at 12:00 pm. Prior visitation will be held at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home in Jackson, MS, Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 am. The Obadiah Myles Scholarship Fund has been created to support the wonderful students of Provine High School, which he loved dearly. You may donate to this fund by sending checks payable to Obadiah Myles Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 51, Jackson, MS, 39205.
