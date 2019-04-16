Services
McClain-Hays Funeral Service - Philadelphia
1002 East Main Street P. O. Box 267
Philadelphia, MS 39350
(601) 656-1212
Philadelphia - Services for Odessa R. Whitehead were held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 4 p.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Rev. Beth Miller and Rev. Tom Sorrell officiating. Burial followed in Sandtown Cemetery in Neshoba County. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Whitehead, 88, of Ridgeland, MS, died Friday, April 12, 2019.

A native of Neshoba County, Odessa was employed as a cashier for 20 years at Southern Pipe & Supply. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Ridgeland.

Survivors include son, Jerry Whitehead (Wanniese) of Philadelphia; daughter-in-law, Debra Whitehead McKee of DeKalb; grandchildren, Sid Whitehead, Ben Whitehead (Kylie) and Shelia Cooley (Heath); and nine great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Whitehead was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bennie C. Whitehead.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 16, 2019
