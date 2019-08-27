|
Oliver Macallan Lesley
Gulfport - Oliver Macallan Lesley passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of August 22, 2019. He was 3 months old.
Born May 20, 2019, to Alex and Kelsey Foster Lesley, Ollie, in his brief life, brought immeasurable joy to everyone who knew him, and his impact far exceeded the time he was with us. We knew he was special from the very day he was born. Although three weeks early, Oliver surprised us all by weighing in at a full 10 lbs. 6 oz.
Oliver is survived by his loving parents, Alex and Kelsey Foster Lesley; grandparents, Sandy Clark Foster and Barry Foster of Gulfport, and Robert and Lynda Lesley of Madison, MS; aunt, Katie Foster and "uncle," Jonathan Channell of Gulfport; great-grandparents, Jean Clark of Gulfport, Joyce Barrett of Destin, FL, and Bobby and Lavoy Smith of Vancleave, MS; great-aunts Pat (Steve) Condley of Arlington, TX, Amy (Keith) Shelton of Destin, FL, Lori (Jeff) Hayes of Vancleave, and Lesa (Jett) Logan of Tampa, FL; great-uncles, Chuck (Penny) Clark of Diamondhead, MS, Ed (Elizabeth) Lesley of Long Beach, MS, and John Lesley of Clinton, MS; cousins Sarah Hayes of Vancleave, Adam Hayes of Hattiesburg, and Kirstie (Ben) Barlow of Clinton; various other family members and friends; and his extended family at WLOX. He is preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Charles P. Clark, John H. Foster, and Robert B. Lesley, Sr.; and his great-grandmother, Anne Turner Lesley.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service of remembrance at 11:00 a.m. at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, Biloxi. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Friends of Children's Hospital, www.foch.org/give.
The briefest joy measures far greater than our deepest sorrow.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019