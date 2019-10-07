|
Ollene Whitehead
Brandon, MS - Ollene McCray Whitehead, 80, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. A Graveside service will be held at 10 am Tuesday at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Park Place Baptist Church in Pearl, MS with visitation prior to services from 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Monday, October 7, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS.
Mrs. Whitehead is survived by her husband of 55 years, Doyle Whitehead; son, Phil Whitehead and his wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Braden Whitehead and his wife Lexi, Leighton Whitehead and Brehan Whitehead; sisters, Jean Maddox and Bernice Rice; many beloved nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019