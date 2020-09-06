1/
Opal Lulell Hall Ginn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Opal Lulell Hall Ginn

Opal Lulell Hall Ginn was born October 11, 1921 in Itawamba, Ms. to Lowis Owen Hall, who died when she was three years old, and Ruby Melburtie Pounders Hall. Opal died peacefully on September 5, 2020 at The Orchard's Rose Garden in Ridgeland, Ms.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her three half-siblings and her husband of fifty-nine years, Morris Eugene Ginn. Surviving her are her two daughters, Elizabeth Ginn Case McKinley and Elybia Ginn Johnson (Jim Parker), her five grandchildren, Richard and Rodney Case, Rebecca Case Ivison, Danny Lehman, and Russell Wilson, twelve great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Prior to her retirement and her move to Jackson twenty-three years ago, Opal lived in Pickens, Ms. for fifty years, where she and Morris were Movie Theatre business owners in Pickens, Lexington, and Durant. She was also a Life Master duplicate bridge player, and famous for her rum cakes and banana bread. Most of all, she was a joyful and treasured caregiver to all of her children, grandchildren, and many friends (most of whom have pre-deceased her). She will be sorely and forever missed by her loving family.

A private graveside service will be held at the Quiet Ridge Cemetery in Pickens.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sebrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved