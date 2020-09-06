Opal Lulell Hall GinnOpal Lulell Hall Ginn was born October 11, 1921 in Itawamba, Ms. to Lowis Owen Hall, who died when she was three years old, and Ruby Melburtie Pounders Hall. Opal died peacefully on September 5, 2020 at The Orchard's Rose Garden in Ridgeland, Ms.She was preceded in death by her parents, her three half-siblings and her husband of fifty-nine years, Morris Eugene Ginn. Surviving her are her two daughters, Elizabeth Ginn Case McKinley and Elybia Ginn Johnson (Jim Parker), her five grandchildren, Richard and Rodney Case, Rebecca Case Ivison, Danny Lehman, and Russell Wilson, twelve great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.Prior to her retirement and her move to Jackson twenty-three years ago, Opal lived in Pickens, Ms. for fifty years, where she and Morris were Movie Theatre business owners in Pickens, Lexington, and Durant. She was also a Life Master duplicate bridge player, and famous for her rum cakes and banana bread. Most of all, she was a joyful and treasured caregiver to all of her children, grandchildren, and many friends (most of whom have pre-deceased her). She will be sorely and forever missed by her loving family.A private graveside service will be held at the Quiet Ridge Cemetery in Pickens.