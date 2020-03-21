|
Ophelia Miller Maddox
Hattiesburg - Ophelia Miller Maddox passed away on March 20, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS at the age of 95. She was born February 16, 1925, in Marion County, MS. She was the widow of Ottis R. Maddox, to whom she was married 54 years before he passed away in 1996. Ophelia was salutatorian of her graduating class of 1942 at Improve High School in Marion County, MS.
Ophelia and Ottis were married in 1942 in Magee, MS. Only months later, he was drafted during WWII by the US ARMY and served two years in the Pacific in the retaking of the Philippines. After the war ended, he returned home to Magee, MS, arriving on Christmas Eve, 1945. Ophelia's first daughter, Taneean, born while Ottis was overseas, was 18 months old when he arrived home. Ophelia and Ottis were blessed with two more daughters, Janice and Jean.
Mrs. Maddox retired as a Cost Accountant from B.I.C. Institutional Commissary in 1988. At the time of her death, Mrs. Maddox was living with her daughter, Janice, in Hattiesburg and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She formerly lived in Ridgeland for 62 years. She was a long-time member and Sunday School teacher at Broadmoor Baptist Church.
Mrs. Maddox was preceded in death by her parents, Pink and Hester Miller; four sisters, Maxie Barnes, Fronie Bennett, Alla Mae Broom and Octavia Broom; three brothers, Isaac Miller, Lonnie Miller, and J. E. Miller; and one son-in-law, Rev. Norris Mills.
Mrs. Maddox is survived by one sister, Leo Miller of Clarkesville, GA and one brother-in-law, Lawrence Broom of Alberta, AL; three daughters, Taneean Mills (Norris/deceased) of Hattiesburg, Janice Martin (Johnny) of Hattiesburg, and Jean Stevens (Dr. Gerald) of New Orleans; two grandchildren, Jeffery Ray Mills (Bernice) and Tonya Mills; one great grandson, Justin Mills; two step great grandchildren (Brandi Zeigler and Chris Walker); one great granddaughter, Ivey; five step great great grandchildren; and close family friend, Helen Bruce Broockmann, along with many nieces and nephews.
Ophelia Maddox was a loving wife and mother, compassionate friend, and faithful church member. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Senior Citizens Ministry of Temple Baptist Church, 5220 Old Highway 11, Hattiesburg, MS 39402, as well as Broadmoor Baptist Church, 1531 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison, MS 39110.
A private graveside service will be held at Natchez Trace Cemetery, Highway 51, Madison, MS. The graveside service will be conducted through Parkway Funeral Home, Ridgeland, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020