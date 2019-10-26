|
|
Otho Neal Evans
Byram - Otho Neal Evans, 78, went to his new home in Heaven, Friday, October 25, 2019. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Byram on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, October 29 from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories in Florence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Byram in his memory.
Mr. Evans lived a good life and he worked hard. He worked for MS Products, MPI, Desoto Furniture, Ace Industries, Potter Company. He also owned and operated Econo Tax, Income Tax of Byram, and Evans Refrigeration and Precast Concrete since 1970. He lived a full life, enjoyed his work, and displayed a constant example of servanthood to others and to his Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Byram where he served as a deacon and Adult Sunday School Class teacher. He was generally quiet, but spoke with wisdom and love. Mr. Evans was a wonderful husband, loving father, and the best grandfather, and great-grandfather. His grandchildren knew him as a gentle giant.
Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his parents, Lane Berry Evans and Louisa Swain Evans.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 years, Oneita Savell Evans; sons Jeffrey Evans (Laura) of Oxford and Phillip Evans (Emma) of Byram; six grandchildren: Bradley Evans (Abby) of Batesville, MS; Brian Evans (Mary) of Memphis, TN; Grant, Amy, Alison, and Greg Evans of Byram; three great-grandchildren, Robert, Colby, and Amos Evans. He also leaves three brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert Evans (Shirley) of Sebastopol, Lamar Evans (Kelly) of Hattiesburg, and Stanley Evans (Gwen) of Springfield, MO.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019