Ottie O. Westerburg
Brandon, MS - Ottie Middleton Anderson Westerburg, 87, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Ridgecrest Community Care Center in West Monroe, LA. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at the First United Pentecostal Church in Brandon, MS with interment to be held at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am at the church.
Ms. Westerburg was born January 19, 1932 to Ben Middleton and Bertha Davis Middleton Rushing. She was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Brandon, MS. She loved her family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Ms. Westerburg was preceded in death by her son, John Mitch Westerburg; parents, Ben Middleton and Bertha Davis Middleton Rushing; sister, Martha Louise Middleton; daughter-in-law, Sandra Kay Anderson; sister, Mary Middleton Griffin Eldridge and brother, B.F. Middleton.
Ms. Westerburg is survived by her sons, Wayne (Tina) Anderson, Chuck Anderson, Greg (Cherry) Anderson and John Irvin (Jamie) Anderson; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 6 step great grandchildren; sisters, Erma Owens-Myrtis (Lynn) Poole and Elaine Harville; sister-in-law, Verda Mae Middleton; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019