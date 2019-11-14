|
Ottis I. Byrd
Madison - Ottis Ira Byrd went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 14, 2019. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday morning from 9:30 until 11:30 at Parkway Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will follow at 12 noon at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland with Rev. Hugh Smith officiating.
Mr. Byrd was born on August 25, 1932 in Columbia, MS. He was preceded in death by his father, Ottis Byrd, Sr. and, mother, Vivian A. Byrd and his sister Jane Ann Byrd.
He was married to the late JoAnn Covington. He is survived by his children, Connie Byrd Brooks, Bob Byrd (Donna Kaye) and Betsy Byrd Simoneaux (Steve). He also leaves 3 grandchildren, Melissa Kaye McCombs, (Taylor), Chris Simoneaux, and Amanda Byrd and great grandson Dax Simoneaux.
His career was with Jackson Coca Cola and Acadiana Bottling Company until retirement. He also owned Byrd Machinery.
He was a Deacon at Alta Woods Presbyterian Church and currently a member at Twin Lakes Baptist Church.
He enjoyed broadcast ministries of Turning Point and Changed Lives.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to church, and enjoyed being by the water. Waterskiing was one of his hobbies that he loved to do and he spent many hours on his tractor.
He never met a stranger, always greeting them with "Top of the morning" and was loved by many people throughout his life.
Memorials may be made to Hope Hollow Ministries, P O Box 2247, Madison, MS 39130.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019