Owen R. Warren
Cleveland - Owen R. Warren, age 83, of Cleveland, MS, passed away on Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.
He was born in Bolivar County at home on June 07, 1936, to Albert Edward and Verna (Douglas) Warren and was the youngest of their nine children. He married Carol Vaught of Greenville on September 17, 1971, and they remained in Greenville to start their family. They were members of First Baptist Church in Greenville.
He attended Boyle High School where he was selected to attend Boys State and was voted "Most Friendly." He graduated in 1954. After graduation he attended Delta State University where he studied accounting. He also proudly served his country in the Army and enjoyed his time being stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. After returning home, he worked as a bookkeeper for Denton Dairy in Cleveland, Hollandale Agricultural Services, and then Torrey Wood and Son in Hollandale where he retired. He then moved back to Cleveland from Greenville to be closer to family. He enjoyed working in his yard and visiting friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, Elsie W. Gill, Essie W. Scott, and five brothers, E.G. Warren, Doug Warren, Lars Warren, J.A. Warren, and Bobby Warren.
He is survived by his daughter, Lyn Hubbard and her husband Dr. Jay Hubbard of Senoia, Georgia, sister, Bettye W. Solomon of Memphis, TN, and three grandchildren, Caroline Ivy Hubbard, Lee Cooper Hubbard, and Margaret Warren Hubbard all of Senoia, GA. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and dear cousins to cherish his memory.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 8, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Greenville, MS. Dr. Steve Huber will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Village 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or Immanuel Baptist Church P O Box 479 Cleveland, MS 38732.
Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The on-line guest register may be signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.