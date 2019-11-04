Services
Pagie Nixon Walden


1930 - 2019
Pagie Nixon Walden Obituary
Pagie Nixon Walden

Terry - Pagie Nixon Walden, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She joined many saints in heaven and her loving husband of 65 years, Robin Walden.

Mrs. Walden was born May 22, 1930, in the Mississippi Delta. In 1935 she met William F. Walden for the first time and married him 12 years later in 1947.

Mrs. Walden was Sanctified in 1951 and was an ordained minister with Christ Sanctified Holy Church in Terry MS.

Mrs. Walden is survived by her daughter, Janell Veach (Denny); granddaughter, Christie Veach; sisters, Jean Martin and Ruth Goerner (Robert); extended family, Donna, Ronnie and Carol Veach; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and the loving brothers and sisters of Christ Sanctified Holy Church.

Visitation will be 10:00am-12:00pm, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Christ Sanctified Holy Church, 244 Beasley Rd, Terry. Funeral services will follow at 12:00pm. Interment will be in the Terry Cemetery.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
