Paige Hawkins
1977 - 2020
Paige Hawkins

Jackson - Paige Hawkins, 43, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Visitation will be held in the pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a celebration of life service to follow.

Paige was born on February 8, 1977 in Jackson to the late Bea Hawkins and Bobbye Anne Hare Hawkins. She was a free spirited, social butterfly who never met a stranger. She was a very caring person and she was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

She is survived by her son, Cody Odom; sister, Christy Hamilton (Steve); maternal grandparents, TJ Hare, Sr. and Shirley Hare; and paternal grandmother, Georgianna Hawkins.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
