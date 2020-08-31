Paige Hawkins
Jackson - Paige Hawkins, 43, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Visitation will be held in the pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM with a celebration of life service to follow.
Paige was born on February 8, 1977 in Jackson to the late Bea Hawkins and Bobbye Anne Hare Hawkins. She was a free spirited, social butterfly who never met a stranger. She was a very caring person and she was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
She is survived by her son, Cody Odom; sister, Christy Hamilton (Steve); maternal grandparents, TJ Hare, Sr. and Shirley Hare; and paternal grandmother, Georgianna Hawkins.
