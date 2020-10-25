Pamela Aldridge Williams



Lexington - Pamela Aldridge Williams, 66 years old, of Lexington, MS went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 24, 2020 surrounded by her family.



Born in Lexington, Mississippi on July 30, 1954. She graduated from Central Holmes Academy in Lexington, Mississippi in 1972 and went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 1975 where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She married Darrell Williams in August of 1975. After multiple moves, they planted roots back in Lexington, Mississippi in January 1986 and raised two children, Karey Williams Johnson and Dustin Nathaniel Williams.



She served as the City Clerk of Lexington, also as a bookkeeper of Lexington Homes and also served as the Organist at First Baptist Church of Lexington, Mississippi for 30 years. She retired in 2017. She loved her Mom, Husband, Children, Grandchildren and her Bulldogs.



Preceding her in death was her Father, Walter Nathan Aldridge. Her survivors include her Mother, Edith Moore Aldridge, her Husband, Darrell Williams, her Children, Karey Williams Johnson (Jarett), Dustin Nathaniel Williams (Ashley), her Grandchildren, Camille Drue Johnson, John Franklin Johnson, Ava Kathryn Williams, and Nathan Ross Williams.



Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, Mississippi 39095. Masks are kindly requested.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Lexington, Mississippi and to the Odd Fellows Cemetery Fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store