Pamela Ann Wilson Cole



Pamela Ann Wilson Cole left her earthly home and entered her heavenly home on Thursday, October 29, 2020, succumbing to cancer.



Pam was born and raised in Jackson, the second child of Frank and Marie Wilson. She was a 1968 graduate of Central High School and grew up attending Van Winkle Baptist Church, where she was baptized at the age of 10.



She is preceded by her parents and her daughter, Tiffany Miller.



She is survived by her husband, Robbie Cole; her daughter, Ann-Marie Templeton and her husband, Bobby along with her most "precious" grandson, Wilson Templeton; a sister, Judy Lee; an aunt, Joy Wilson McCool; her stepson, Shannon Cole and children, Addie, and Adam Cole; brothers and sisters-in-law, Reggie and Joan Cole, Mark and Jane Cole; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including her best friend, Sharon Peusch.



A service will be at Twin Lakes Baptist Church, 673 Lake Cavalier Rd Madison, MS, on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with service at 11:00 am. Mask and social distancing encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please have memorials made to Twin Lakes Baptist Church or The Webster Animal Shelter, both in Madison, MS.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store