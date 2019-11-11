|
|
Pamela Goodson Hardy
Canton - Pamela Goodson Hardy, 64, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Arbor in Ridgeland. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm and on Thursday at Center Terrace Baptist Church from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral service. Burial will be in the Canton Cemetery.
Pamela was a graduate of Canton Academy where she was salutatorian of her class and a graduate of Mississippi College. She was a Certified Public Accountant. She was a member of Center Terrace Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.
Survivors include: husband, James Hardy; sons, Ty Hardy (Rebecca) and Matt Hardy (Julie); sisters, Charlotte Simmons (Johnny Ray), Karen Morrow (James), Fran Parks, and Carol Barham; brother, Charlie Goodson (Nora); three grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The Hardy family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at The Arbor.
A guestbook is available at breelandfumeralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019