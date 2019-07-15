Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Pelahatchie, MS
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Pelahatchie, MS
Particia Jean Townsend "Trish" Williams


1943 - 2019
Particia Jean Townsend "Trish" Williams Obituary
Particia "Trish" Jean Townsend Williams

Pelahatchie - At 11:11am on July 13, 2019, we lost the center of our life and our greatest friend, Patricia "Trish" Jean Townsend Williams. She was the daughter of a hero and the mother of a hero. She was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on December 7, 1943 to Gordon Kent Townsend, Jr., a WWII pilot who was killed on a mission in the mountains of northern Italy and Dorothy Louise Hall. She was mother to Robert "Rob" John Williams, an ATF agent who was killed in Waco, Texas while providing cover for fellow agents.

Trish married the love of her life, James T. "Tim" Williams, on September 25, 1964. Tim and Trish lived their dreams raising their two children, Rob and Kelley Williams. The loss of their son was the greatest tragedy of her life, from which she never fully recovered. Despite her deep grief, her open and welcoming heart fostered many wonderful friendships which have lasted a lifetime. Trish's kindness and generosity knew no bounds. We will miss her bright smile and contagious laugh.

After a lengthy illness, Trish left this Earth surrounded by dear friends and family in the special "dog-trot" farm house she and Tim built in Pelahatchie, MS. In addition to Tim and Kelley, Trish leaves behind a loving family of brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, many cousins of course, all dear, dear friends.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Crossroads Baptist Church, Pelahatchie, MS. Visitation begins at 10:00am with the service following at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 15, 2019
