Patricia Alman
Pelahatchie - Mrs. Patricia W. Alman, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home in Pelahatchie, MS. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 1:50 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Funeral services will follow at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Morton, MS at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Billy McKay officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Alman was a resident of Pelahatchie, MS for over 60 years. She was a member of the Holly Bush United Methodist Church in Pelahatchie, MS. where she served as the Church Treasurer for many years. She loved to attend Bible Studies at Park Place Baptist Church. She was an avid flower gardener and she loved to serve her family. She enjoyed her daily visits to Waffle House.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Alman in 2016. She is survived by her daughter; Jodie Vaughn (Jimmy) of Pelahatchie, MS; her son, Pete Alman (Ethel) of Brandon, MS; special family member Tracy Hagood; her three sisters; Ann Peffercorn of Petal, MS, Nell Harper of Laurel, MS, Nancy Dorroh of Ocean Springs, MS; her brother Bud West of Hattiesburg, MS; four grandchildren, Cole Bilbro (Hanna), Seth Bilbro (Johnnie Ann), Cayce McKay (John), Jamie Bond (Chris) ; three great Grandchildren, Olivia Bond, Josi Ann Bilbro, Lodi Bilbro.
Pallbearers will be Cole Bilbro, Seth Bilbro, John McKay, Chris Bond, Kevin Landrum, and Clint Landrum. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Bilbro, and Ricky Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 20, 2019