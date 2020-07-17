Patricia Ann Breeland Nail
Brandon, MS - Ann Nail of Brandon passed away on July 15th, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her entire family. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and so much more. Ann was a lover of all things fun. She loved to travel and play games with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Ann is survived by her daughter Trish Laster with her husband Mike, and four sons Chris and wife Pam, Greg and wife Cyndi, Ben and wife Mickie, and her favorite Phil.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Caleb Nail and wife Sarah, Emily Lingle and husband Nathan, Molly Nail, Jordan Laster, Kali Laster, Brianna West and husband Tyler West, Gabby Yeggy, Jason Armstrong and wife Jennifer, Brennon Lollar, Racheal McPherson and husband Blane, and Patrick Vinson, and her great grandchildren: Lyli Tharp, Wesley Gunnar West, Graelan Armstrong, Sawyer Lingle, Brynn Nail and Ella Claire McPherson. Ann's grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her so much joy.
Ann was born on July 4th, 1935, in Tylertown Mississippi. She graduated high school from Grenada High in 1953. She married her late husband, Dr. Henry Ray Nail, on January 23rd 1954 and they were married for 59 years. She has resided in Brandon, Mississippi most of her life raising her beautiful family.
Pall bearers are Chris Nail, Greg Nail, Phil Nail, Ben Nail, Caleb Nail, and Mike Laster, Nathan Lingle, and Shea Qarqish.
Graveside services will be limited to immediate family due to the Coronavirus.
The online guestbook can be viewed at www.ottandleefuneralhome.com
Prayers for her family are greatly appreciated. Any gifts or donations can be made in her name to Brandon Baptist Building Fund.