Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearson Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Brewer Reeves


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Brewer Reeves Obituary
Patricia Ann Brewer Reeves

Pearl - Patricia Ann Reeves, 88, passed from this life Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson.

Visitation will be 1:00-4:00pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 11:00am, Monday, April 8, 2019, at Pearson Baptist Church. The graveside service will be at 2:30pm at High Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County.

Patricia was born May 8, 1940, in Neshoba County, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Millard Brewer and Florine Hollingsworth Brewer. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Dolvis Waynne Reeves and they settled in Pearl to raise their family.

Patricia was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Waynne Reeves; son, Terry Reeves (Karen); daughter, Dawn Putnam (Timothy); and grandchildren, Meredith, Madison and Makenzie Putnam.

Patricia stayed home to care for her children while they were growing up, during which time she also cared for several other children. When her children left home she began her ministry outside the home with Eckerd Drug/CVS in Pearl. Patricia worked for 28 years. She retired on Saturday, March 30, 2019, just days prior to her passing.

Patricia was always thinking of and putting others before herself. She was genuinely interested in everyone's life, and took time to listen. Patricia found joy in giving to others. One of the ways was through her cooking; the best chocolate chip cookies, cornflake candy, brownies, cake, and fried chicken.

Proverbs 31: 28-29: Her children rise up and bless her; Her husband also, and he praises her saying: "Many daughters have done nobly, but you excel them all." NASB
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now