|
|
Patricia Ann Brewer Reeves
Pearl - Patricia Ann Reeves, 88, passed from this life Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson.
Visitation will be 1:00-4:00pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 11:00am, Monday, April 8, 2019, at Pearson Baptist Church. The graveside service will be at 2:30pm at High Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County.
Patricia was born May 8, 1940, in Neshoba County, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Millard Brewer and Florine Hollingsworth Brewer. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Dolvis Waynne Reeves and they settled in Pearl to raise their family.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Waynne Reeves; son, Terry Reeves (Karen); daughter, Dawn Putnam (Timothy); and grandchildren, Meredith, Madison and Makenzie Putnam.
Patricia stayed home to care for her children while they were growing up, during which time she also cared for several other children. When her children left home she began her ministry outside the home with Eckerd Drug/CVS in Pearl. Patricia worked for 28 years. She retired on Saturday, March 30, 2019, just days prior to her passing.
Patricia was always thinking of and putting others before herself. She was genuinely interested in everyone's life, and took time to listen. Patricia found joy in giving to others. One of the ways was through her cooking; the best chocolate chip cookies, cornflake candy, brownies, cake, and fried chicken.
Proverbs 31: 28-29: Her children rise up and bless her; Her husband also, and he praises her saying: "Many daughters have done nobly, but you excel them all." NASB
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019