Patricia Baker
Byram - Patricia Neal Baker, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Chateau Ridgeland with her loving family at her side. Visitation will be Friday, December 20 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence at 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Baker was a long-time resident of Byram and a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson. She retired from the MS State Tax Commission where she was employed as an accounting technician. Mrs. Baker loved to square dance and traveled extensively with her dancing group, the Dixie Rounders of Brookhaven. She enjoyed working in her yard, especially her flower beds. She loved people and was very proud to be considered a "social butterfly", but the joy of her life was her family.
She was preceded by her parents, Harry Neal Fortner, Ida Ruth Scott, and John C. Scott, Jr.; her husband, Donald Baker; her precious son, Larry Earl Warren, Sr.; her brother, Richard Fortner; and her faithful companion, her dog Buttons. She is survived by her grandchildren, Larry Warren, Jr. of Brandon, Sharon (Trey) Crumpton of Ellisville; her half-brother, John C. Scott III of Brandon; step-children, Audrea (Larry) White, Donald (Pam) Baker, and Lee (Deana) Baker; and two great-grandchildren, William "Will" Crumpton and Andrew "Andy" Crumpton.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019