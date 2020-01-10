|
|
Patricia (Patsy) Cassedy Futvoye
Ridgeland - Patricia (Patsy) Cassedy Futvoye passed away peacefully in the presence of her beloved family. In her passing, her family has lost a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and best friend whose life was exemplified by her humility, kindness, and generous, loving spirit.
Patsy was born May 28, 1940 to William Proby and Marion Ingram Cassedy in Brookhaven, MS and died on Jan. 9, 2020 in Jackson, MS.
She spent the first 15 years of her life growing up in Brookhaven until her father took a position with the Department of Justice in Washington, D. C. as an antitrust attorney. The family moved to northern Virginia and lived in Springfield, VA. She attended Annandale High School where she was elected to several dance and festival courts, enjoyed cheering on the varsity squad and was selected as the Ft. Belvoir and Virginia State Demolay sweetheart. Living in the Washington area provided opportunities for unusual and exciting jobs, working three summers for the U. S. State Department and one summer for the National Science Foundation.
Patsy followed a four-generation family tradition and enrolled in Ole Miss. As a freshman, she was elected president of the freshman "Y" and president of her pledge class. She was a devoted member of Delta Gamma, was honored to be initiated into CWENS freshman honor society, and was elected freshman and sophomore favorite. Being elected a varsity cheerleader during "the glory years" of Ole Miss was a special time and fond memory and created a lifetime, dedicated Rebel through thick and thin.
At Ole Miss, Patsy met the love of her life, Alan Ford Futvoye, and they were married in the spring of 1961. He received his commission in the army, and they were stationed for several months at Ft. Benning before being transferred to Germany during the Berlin Wall crisis. After discharge from the army, they settled in Jackson.
Determined to finish her education, she took night classes while working and then took a year off from work to complete an accounting degree from Belhaven. Patsy worked as secretary and business manager for ten years at the Woman's Clinic and as law office administrator for McCoy, Wilkins Law Firm for 25 years. She served two terms as president of the Mississippi Legal Administrators Association. She was a member of First Families of Mississippi and Rebecca Cravat DAR, where she served several terms as vice regent and twice as regent.
Alan and Patsy were founding members of the Jackson Academy Association and were delighted to serve terms as Vice Presidents and Presidents.
Working with ladies' ministries at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson was near and dear to her heart. She chaired several committees and was honored to serve on the council as treasurer, vice president and president. The women in the church honored her with a "Lifetime Member" award in 2016.
Patsy enjoyed reading and playing bridge but especially her family. Her grandchildren were her heart and she bragged about them to anyone who would listen. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Billy Jack Cassedy and her sister, Elizabeth Cassedy Fish. She is survived by her husband of fifty eight years, Alan Ford Futvoye; her son, Alan William Futvoye (Christine), Cullman, AL; her daughter, Laura Futvoye Barnett (Chris), Trussville, AL; and son Dr. Matthew Cassedy Futvoye (Ginny), Ridgeland, MS. Grandchildren: Cameron Futvoye, Dallas, TX; Hunter Futvoye (Lorelei), San Angelo, TX; Marion Barnett, Trussville, AL; Ben, Ford, Virginia and Robert Futvoye, Ridgeland, MS; Great Grandaughter: Layne Futvoye, San Angelo, TX.
Patsy's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Earl Fyke and the staff of Baptist Heart Clinic and the doctors and nurses of the Baptist Healthcare System for their kind and caring attention through the years.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested consideration for memorials to Reformed University Fellowship, Lifeline Children's Services or their .
A graveside service will be conducted at Rosehill Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS at 10:00 AM on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 followed by visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, Jackson, MS. A memorial service will be held in the Sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM on Tues. Jan. 14, 2020.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020