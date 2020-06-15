Patricia "Patsy" Graham Mounger



Jackson - Patricia Graham "Patsy" Mounger left the confines of this earth on Saturday, June 13 to forever live in peace and joy with her savior Jesus Christ.



She leaves behind her son, and daughter-in-law, Henry H. Mounger, Jr. and Tara Wyatt Mounger, son Desmond Graham "Gray" Mounger, grandchildren Kent Wyatt Mounger (wife, Liza) and Collins Mounger Hansen (husband, Samuel) great grandchildren Kent Wyatt Mounger, Jr. and Laura Elizabeth Mounger. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren affectionately referred to her as "Pappy". She also leaves behind her brother-in law William D. Mounger (wife, Jan) and an extended family that includes cousins, many loving nieces and nephews and dozens of adoring friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Henry H. Mounger, her mother Margaret McMahon Graham and her father Desmond M. Graham, Jr.



A native of Gulfport, Patsy's love for the Mississippi Coast never left her heart and from birth to her passing she embraced life and continually sought new experiences. In addition to her childhood interests in dancing and theatre and the brownie scouts she developed an immense affection for and devotion to her beloved pet ponies, cats and dogs who brought continuous joy throughout her life.



Patsy fully embraced the coastal lifestyle, from fishing and softshell crabbing to sailing to which she excelled, participating in regattas from New Orleans to Mobile and every Yacht Club in between. At Gulfport High School, she acted in numerous plays and was a debate team member and served as a delegate to Girl's State. A debutante of the Cotillion, Patsy was proud to have been a Gulfport Commodore Cheerleader and particularly enjoyed representing her hometown in parades through the streets of downtown Gulfport.



She was the lone female in her class to attend Ole Miss where she fully embraced the college experience, made friends for a lifetime and met her husband-to-be. At Ole Miss she was a Freshman Cheerleader, a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and a member of the Rifle team coached by the legendary Wobble Davidson.



"Pappy" lived a selfless life of devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren and she rarely missed their games, plays or performances. She adored and supported her countless friends. Service to the community was noteworthy, volunteering for The March of Dimes, ensuring that historic homes were preserved, or promoting community gardens. Many of her other charitable activities were fulfilled through her membership and leadership in The Junior League of Jackson where she served as co-chair of The Mississippi Arts Festival, and Chair of the "Echo 1890" Carnival Ball. Also through the League she chaired the Mississippi International Indoor Tennis Championship, the first large-purse professional tennis tournament in the history of the Magnolia State. She cherished her special prayer group and was a member and officer of many social organizations including but not limited to Candle Wasters, Tres Gai, Hodge Podge, La Soiree, numerous bridge clubs, the Heirloom Antiques Club and the Garden Club of Central Mississippi.



She took on volunteer leadership roles in support of Jackson Preparatory School and The University of Mississippi. From 1975 to 1978 she published, edited and funded (through ad sales) the Jackson Prep Sports Fact book. For Ole Miss she served as Secretary of The Central Mississippi Alumni Association, served as one of the Tri-Delta alumnae recommendations chairs and hosted numerous events welcoming football fans to the Capitol City for Rebel games at Memorial Stadium. She and her late husband Henry were Gold members of The Ole Miss Loyalty Foundation and were Ole Miss Associates.



She was well known in the Jackson metro and beyond for her culinary abilities and was published in numerous cookbooks and received top prize recognitions for her creations that utilized her home grown herbs and vegetables and were uniquely influenced by her coastal roots. Her homegrown flowers would often be seen adorning the pulpits of Jackson area churches. For many years she enjoyed playing tennis and gardening and she never lost her love of sailing.



For nearly 60 years her spiritual life and walk with Christ was blessed and strengthened by the pastoral leadership and caring congregates of First Presbyterian Church of Jackson. Particularly touched by FPC's television ministry in the last few years of her earthly life, it was her express wish that at her passing in lieu of flowers (which she so loved) her family would encourage donations to FPC. Her loving family affirms her wishes.



A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Lakewood Memorial Park's Outdoor Pavilion.









