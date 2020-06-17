Patricia Kremser Monroe
Ridgeland - Patricia Kremser Monroe, 74, of Ridgeland, MS passed away June 16, 2020 at Provisions Living in Hattiesburg after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Sept 2, 1945 in Greenville, Mississippi.
She was a 1963 graduate of St. Joseph's high school in Greenville. She attended Delta State University. She had a career as a legal secretary for 40+ years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Karl and Christine Kremser.
She is survived by her husband Michael (Mike) Monroe of Ridgeland; her two sons Bryant Cox, his wife Audrey and their two children - Nic and Tyler - of Hattiesburg, MS; and son Trent Cox, his wife Christa and their two children - Anna Claire and Cade - of Hernando, MS; two sisters Teresa Rushin of Olive Branch, MS, and Carla Barnes of The Woodlands, TX. She is also survived by step-children, Edward (Ward) Monroe and children, Logan and Braden of Hattiesburg; Michael M. Monroe; DDS and wife, Leigh Monroe and their children Conner and Ann Tucker of Tupelo.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sebrell funeral home in Ridgeland followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Natchez Trace Memorial Park in Madison.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 855 S Pear Orchard Rd #501, Ridgeland, MS 39157
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.