|
|
Patricia Michele Jordan
- - On Saturday May 18, 2019 Patricia Michele Jordan went to be with her lord and savior.
Michele was the most caring, thoughtful and giving person you would ever meet. She never met a stranger and always greeted you with a smile. She loved her boys, her family and friends with all the love she could possibly give from her heart. She spent her life giving back to her community and was a member of Pine Lake Baptist Church. She was the founder of the Mississippi Metahumans, who helped raised money for Blair E Batson, ALS, Make A Wish and various other charities. Her love for animals knew no limits and that carried over into her professional life where she could go share that love with as many animals as possible. That love for animals turned into a career that's she dearly loved.
Michele is survived by her two boys, Jordan Presley and Seth Miles, her parents Pat (Lee) Jaye, her brothers Jim Jordan, Jeff (Angela) Jordan and nephew Case Jordan. She is preceded in death by her father Wayne Jordan and brother Jason Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her honor to the Rankin County Animal Shelter.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 22, 2019