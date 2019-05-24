Patricia Michele Jordan Cheney



Brandon - On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Patricia Michele Jordan Cheney went to be with her Lord and Savior. Services were held in the chapel at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. She was laid to rest in the Salers family plot in Old Crystal Springs Cemetery in Copiah County.



Michele was the most caring, thoughtful and giving person you would ever meet. She never met a stranger and always greeted you with a smile. She loved her boys, her family, and friends with all the love she could possibly give from her heart. She spent her life giving back to her community and was a member of Pine Lake Baptist Church. She was the founder of the Mississippi Metahumans, who helped raise money for Blair E. Batson, ALS, Make A Wish, Mustard Seed, and various other charities. Her work with the Mustard Seed prepared her for the special relationship she would have with her nieces for the rest of her life. Her love for animals knew no limits and that carried over into her professional life where she could go share that love with as many animals as possible. That love for animals turned into a career that's she dearly loved.



Michele is survived by her husband, Jason Cheney, two boys, Jordan Presley, and Seth Miles, her parents Pat (Lee) Jaye, her brothers Jim Jordan, Jeff (Angela) Jordan, nephew Case Jordan and her nieces, Alayn and Carol Bufkin.



She is preceded in death by her father Wayne Jordan and brother Jason Rodgers.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her honor to the Rankin County Animal Shelter or Jacob's Ladder Learning Center in Vicksburg, MS. Published in Clarion Ledger on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary