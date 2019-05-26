|
|
Patricia Rae Vanderberry
Brandon, MS - Patricia Rae Vanderberry, 66, passed away Thurs. May 23, 2019 at her home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held on Tues. May 28, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home Brandon, MS and on Wed. May 29, 2019 from 9am-9:45am at First Baptist Church in Fannin, MS with funeral services to follow at 10am. Burial will follow in Fannin Baptist Cemetery.
Mrs. Vanderberry was born in Philadelphia, MS. She was a member of First Baptists Church in Fannin, MS and she retired as a Senior Executive Secretary at Entergy.
Mrs. Vanderberry is survived by her husband, William Vanderberry; two sons, Woody Vanderberry (Lisa) and Jason Harris (Lori); sister, Charlotte Shipp (Cliff) and 4 grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 26, 2019