Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Weathersby
Florence - Patricia "Pat' Weathersby, 85, passed away July 31, 2020 at Beau Ridge Memory Care in Ridgeland, MS. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, August 7th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, August 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Cleary Baptist Church Cemetery in Florence.
Due to the current guidelines regarding gatherings, there will only be 10 people allowed in the chapel at a time during visitation and 20 people at the graveside and mask or facial coverings must be brought and worn.
Mrs. Weathersby was a member of Victory C.M. Church where she was a member of the choir. Before joining Victory, she also used her musical talents to serve the Lord as an accompanist. Before retiring for a second time, she worked as a teacher's assistant at Florence Middle School. Previously she had been an administrative assistant in various organizations. Mrs. Weathersby was also an accomplished painter. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Weathersby was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Shelton Weathersby; and her loving brothers William "Bill" Bagley, and James Worth "Jim" Bagley.
She is survived by her sister Marilyn Bagley of Longview TX, her son David Sills (Mary) of Crystal Springs, granddaughter Joy Sills Hardin (Cody) and great granddaughter Carrie Hardin of Oakland MS, and grandson Drew Sills (Jenna) of Florence MS.
Flowers, and donations can be made to Victory Congregational Methodist Church in Florence, MS.
