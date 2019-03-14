|
|
Patsy Case Reynolds
Jackson - Patsy (Case) Reynolds, 92, of Lake Lorman, Mississippi went home to Jesus on March 12, 2019. Patsy was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowship of her adult Sunday school class and singing with the senior choir. She was a beloved and respected blessing to the St. Dominic Hospital community where she worked at the information desk up to the age of 89 when a catastrophic car accident necessitated moving to Manhattan nursing home.
Patsy was born in Meadville, MS in 1926 the fifth of five children of Clem and Minnie Case. A diligent and gifted student, Patsy graduated with a business degree from Copiah-Lincoln College. She was an exceptional administrator and worked in her field from 1945 until retiring in 1981, when she and her husband moved to Lake Lorman. Patsy filled every corner of their home with music of praise to her Lord Jesus Christ and hand written notes of conversation and prayer to her beloved Savior. Patsy will be greatly missed by her sons Charlie Farnsworth (her daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren) and Greg Farnsworth (of Pearl, MS). 1Cor 15:55, 57
Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Jackson, MS. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests blessing the ministry of Friends of Alcoholics.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 14, 2019