Patsy Moore Bogen
Oxford - Patsy Moore Bogen, age 75, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in the loving arms of her husband and children at their home in Oxford, Mississippi, following a long illness. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Earle Moore and Nell Alexander Moore, and her brother, Edwin Earle Moore, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward J. (Josh) Bogen, Jr. of Oxford, her sons, Edward J. (Josh) Bogen III and wife, Caroline, Hayes Alexander Bogen and wife Anne, grandchildren, Edward J. (Josh) Bogen IV, Elizabeth Love Bogen, John Knox Gray and Richie Ward Gray, all of Belmont, North Carolina, and her brother, Buck Alexander Moore (Barbara) of Senatobia.
Patsy was born on June 6, 1941, in Senatobia, Mississippi, where she graduated from Senatobia High School in 1961. She then attended Ole Miss where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Business degree. Following her graduation, she moved to Jackson where she briefly worked for MP&L before receiving a graduate degree from Belhaven College in 1966.
Patsy met her future husband, Josh, in the early Fall of 1962 at the old Kream Kup in Oxford and they began a dating relationship that culminated in their marriage in 1967. Prior to her marriage, she taught in the public school in Brandon, Mississippi, before moving to Oxford where Josh was attending law school. In Oxford, Patsy taught 8th grade math to some of Oxford's brightest future leaders. Upon Josh's graduation from law school, they moved to Leland, Mississippi, and Patsy continued her teaching career at E. E. Bass Jr. High School. Following the births of her children, Patsy became a homemaker and made a wonderful life for her family. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren.
She was also active in her church and community. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Mission where she served on the Vestry and was President of the Women of the Church. She was also active in the Deer Creek Garden Club and the Junior Auxiliary. Her home and yard in Leland were beautifully maintained and Patsy was affectionately known as "Patsy Perfect" by family and friends.
In 1998, Patsy and Josh purchased a second home in Oxford, which became their primary residence several years later while Josh continued to practice law in both Leland and Oxford. Patsy was also active in University and community activities in Oxford. She was a member of the Ole Miss Women's Council and worked with Doors of Hope in Oxford.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to her doctors, Tim Kelly, Paschal Wilson, Ford Dye, Jr. and Mitt Hobbs, as well as to her caregivers, Karin Mixon, Teresa Reeder and especially the staff at Baptist Home Health and Hospice Care.
The family will hold a private graveside service followed by a Celebration of Life in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13th.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Patsy Moore Bogen Scholarship Fund to be established through the Ole Miss Women's Council, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS 38655 or the Manning Fund at the Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 11, 2019