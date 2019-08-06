|
Patsy Munn
Mendenhall - Patsy Ruth Munn, 87, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. Born on December 12, 1931 in Mendenhall, MS to Floyd Truman Munn and Effie Coleman Munn, she made her life there and became "Aunt Pat" to almost everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Mr. Jimmy Lawrence Munn (Miriam), Dr. William George Munn (Betty Sue), her sister, Mrs. Mary Carroll Munn Prince (James "Cookie"), and her nephews Jon Alan Munn and Jason Leonard Munn. Survivors include ten nieces and nephews, Louis Munn (Jeannie), Larry Munn (Constance), Lloyd Munn (Jeannie), Lance Munn (Wanda), Lisa Prince Dallas (Bobby), Rick Prince (Lisa), Kevin Prince (Lynn), Kristi Prince, Jennifer Munn Ulmer (Tommy), and Janna Munn Crockett.
Aunt Pat graduated in 1948 at the age of 16 as valedictorian of her class at Mendenhall Attendance Center. She received her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1952 at Mississippi Southern College, which is now known as the University of Southern Mississippi. While in college she also worked as an algebra teacher at George S Gardner High School in Laurel, MS for two years, and in 1953 due to her desire to remain in Mendenhall began a 32 year weekday commute to Jackson to work in the Traffic Department for Southern Bell. She worked there until 1985, advancing to several different management positions as the company, through a series of mergers, became South Central Bell, BellSouth, and ultimately AT&T.
A lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Mendenhall, Aunt Pat joined the choir in her early teens and often performed as a soloist. She was chairman of the First Baptist Church Benevolence Ministry for many years, and was a founding member and long serving member of the Board of the Mendenhall Cemeteries Association. Aunt Pat was always very civic-minded, and was awarded the Spirit of Mendenhall for 1992-1993.
Aunt Pat had a passion for Tiger football. Even though she did not coach she was told by numerous coaches over the years that she "saved the season" because of the many evenings her dinner table was littered with pages of Algebra problems as she tutored eager football players who struggled with math.
Dearly loved and admired by her family, friends and co-workers, Aunt Pat left a legacy of loyalty to all her knew her. She had the unique talent of being strong willed as well as gentle and sweet. She was always ready to forgive and could find the good in almost any situation, and did not spend her energy or time worrying but instead simply loved life. She had a brilliant mind and was an excellent cook, but above all else she had a gracious servant's heart. Her home was open every Sunday for family lunch, and somehow she managed to always have enough even though she never knew if she would be serving 10 or 30 people her staple menu of roast, rice, gravy, fresh vegetables, dumplings, cornbread, and dessert. After her retirement she also provided lunch every day to her "doctor brother" and his wife, because she felt he was so busy tending to the health needs of the community that he would skip lunch if she did not provide it.
Visitation will be from1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Mendenhall on Wednesday, August 7, followed by the funeral service at 3:00 pm. Internment will immediately follow at Mendenhall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry, PO Box 366, Mendenhall, MS 39114, or Mendenhall Cemeteries Association, Inc., PO Box 838, Mendenhall, MS 39114.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 6, 2019