Patsy Pope
Terry - Patsy Pope, a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 02, 2020 at her home in Terry. She was 84 years old. Visitation will be Friday, February 07, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park South.
A long-time resident of Jackson/Terry, Mrs. Pope was born to Oscar Berryhill and Hazel Bibby on February 19, 1935 in Texas. She retired from MDOT as an administrative assistant. Music was her favorite past-time and for many years, Patsy loved to sing and play piano and organ at Parkside Baptist Church, where she was a member. She was also a member of the Swan Lake Garden Club.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her son, Mark (Anne) Pope of Jackson; daughter, Marcella (John) Martin of Hattiesburg; brother, Charles Berryhill of Brandon; sister, JoAnn Fulmer of Houston, TX; her grandson, Scott (Bethany) Pope; two great-grandchildren, Lila and Gabriel Pope; and her faithful companion, her Yorkie, Patty.
Donations may be made to CARA in Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020