Patsy Rankin
Brandon - Roberta Patsy Rankin, 72, died on February 18, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland with family by her side. She passed away after a long battle with breast cancer.
Patsy, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Gladys Jones of Shubuta, MS, was born on March 24, 1946. Her love for her family and her faith in God was evident in her life. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jim Rankin; daughter, Donna Miln; son, Michael Waterwall; granddaughter, Kathryn Kyzer; grandson, Robert Waterwall; and her three brothers, Jerry, Jimmy, and Robin Jones. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nelda Manley.
Patsy was born in Clarke County, Mississippi, where she attended the Quitman school systems. In high school, she performed in the marching band and participated in many school activities. She attended the Mississippi University for Women her freshman year and then transferred to the University of Mississippi; however, later in life she discovered her true college allegiance, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Patsy began a career with Jackson Coca Cola Bottling Company as marketing and sales director. She remained there for 25 years. After retiring in 1997, Patsy began her own marketing firm, Rankin Advertising & Promotional Products, Inc., which she operated very successfully for 20 years.
Patsy worked hard her whole life and provided a role model for others. She was always a hands-on manager and results focused. She was awarded many awards and served on many organizations and committees. She was a lady of great faith and sought opportunities to serve, such as Pinelake Baptist Church's youth department and many other areas.
Patsy took up golf late in life but enjoyed it very much. She, along with her golf buddies, made up the 119 Club as well as numerous new golf rules!
Visitation will be held at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood on Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a service on Wednesday at 11:00 am in the chapel of Wright & Ferguson in Flowood. Interment will follow in Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetary on Hwy 25.
Donations in her honor may be made to the Foundation or Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 19, 2019