Patti Carol Culpepper
1959 - 2020
Patti Carol Culpepper

Patti Carol Culpepper passed away in Chiang Rai, Thailand, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after serving there over 18 years as a Christian missionary. She was born April 10, 1959, to Marshall and Dorothy Culpepper and graduated from Forest Hill High School in Jackson, MS, in 1976. She is survived by her sister Nancy Harben and husband Joey, sister Lorri Culpepper, niece Haley Dennington and nephews Michael and Chris Harben and Ethan Towns, great-niece Jada Harben, great-nephew Ocean Harben, her McCraw cousins and many other dear cousins around the United States. She also leaves her remaining seven foster children (nearly 40 total) and many friends in Thailand.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Relate Church, 6885 S Siwell Rd, Byram, MS. Friends and family are invited to attend in person, or on Facebook Live at Relate Church's page.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Relate Church
