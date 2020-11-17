1/1
Paul Alan Morrison
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Alan Morrison

Manassas, VA - Paul Alan Morrison passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on November 3, 2020, at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, Virginia.

Paul is survived by his wife Mary Beth Morrison of Haymarket, Virginia, his mother, Rita Dickey Morrison and his sister Hollidae Morrison both of Jackson, Mississippi and his brother Cody Morrison (Katie) of Oxford, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his father Dr. John Coulter Morrison of Jackson.

Paul was the founding and managing partner at Morrison, Ross and Whelan Attorneys at Law. Paul was a Neutral Case Evaluator, appointed by the Fauquier Circuit Court for over 15 years. Paul focused on solving problems and simplifying issues earning him the respect of his peers and the loyalty of his clients.

Paul received his Bachelor of Science degree with Honors from the University of Southern Mississippi and his law degree from Washington & Lee University as a Head Burke Scholar. Prior to establishing his present firm, Paul practiced law in Leesburg, Virginia where he was a member of the Board of Directors for the Loudoun County Bar Association. He was a member of the American Association for Justice and the Virginia Trial Lawyer's Association and was admitted to practice before all Federal Courts in Virginia as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.

Paul had a love for life, golf, music and was strong in his faith. He is remembered by family, friends, clients and colleagues for his generous spirit, quick whit and bright blue eyes. He will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved