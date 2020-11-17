Paul Alan Morrison



Manassas, VA - Paul Alan Morrison passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on November 3, 2020, at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, Virginia.



Paul is survived by his wife Mary Beth Morrison of Haymarket, Virginia, his mother, Rita Dickey Morrison and his sister Hollidae Morrison both of Jackson, Mississippi and his brother Cody Morrison (Katie) of Oxford, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his father Dr. John Coulter Morrison of Jackson.



Paul was the founding and managing partner at Morrison, Ross and Whelan Attorneys at Law. Paul was a Neutral Case Evaluator, appointed by the Fauquier Circuit Court for over 15 years. Paul focused on solving problems and simplifying issues earning him the respect of his peers and the loyalty of his clients.



Paul received his Bachelor of Science degree with Honors from the University of Southern Mississippi and his law degree from Washington & Lee University as a Head Burke Scholar. Prior to establishing his present firm, Paul practiced law in Leesburg, Virginia where he was a member of the Board of Directors for the Loudoun County Bar Association. He was a member of the American Association for Justice and the Virginia Trial Lawyer's Association and was admitted to practice before all Federal Courts in Virginia as well as the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.



Paul had a love for life, golf, music and was strong in his faith. He is remembered by family, friends, clients and colleagues for his generous spirit, quick whit and bright blue eyes. He will be missed by many.



A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.









