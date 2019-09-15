|
Paul Armitage Higdon
Jackson - Paul Armitage Higdon was born on February 17, 1938 and died on September 9, 2019 at his home in Jackson, Mississippi. His parents were Parker Blake and Dolores Armitage Higdon. They lived in Belzoni, Mississippi at the time but later moved to Mobile, Alabama. By the time Paul was ready for high school, they had moved back to Belzoni where he graduated from Belzoni High School in 1955. Paul attended Ole Miss and was a member of Kappa Alpha Social Fraternity. During that time, he made many friends and continued to cherish their friendship throughout his life. He graduated in 1959.
After college, Paul moved to Jackson, Mississippi and accepted a position with Clarion Ledger Newspaper in their advertising department. He realized though that his true interest was interior design and began this career which would last until his retirement. This endeavor allowed him to meet and make many more friends, both professionally and socially, whom he never forgot.
Shopping was his passion. He looked for antiques everywhere: Atlanta, Dallas, Memphis, and particularly New Orleans (where he enjoyed a cold beer and the night life). He also loved azaleas, magnolias, crepe myrtles, wax myrtles - all plants southern. All of his homes through the years were well-planted with them, particularly azaleas.
He is survived by his long-time partner, Jerry Johnson, and his much-loved dog, Mac.
Paul's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes buried alongside his parents in Belzoni Cemetery underneath the magnolia tree which he planted in 1954. That will be at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 15, 2019