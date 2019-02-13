|
Paul B. Jones Jr.
Decatur AL - Paul B. Jones, Jr. age 74, of Decatur, AL., passed away late Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home after several years of a battle with a progressive pulmonary condition (IPF). A memorial service for Mr. Jones will be on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Roselawn Funeral Home. His visitation will begin one hour prior in the chapel of the funeral home.
Mr. Jones was a graduate of Senatobia MS. High School, Northwest MS. Junior College and MS State University, a lifelong active member of The SAE National Greek Fraternity and a veteran serving six years in the MS National Guard. Working for only two employers after college, the first for four years as an accountant for Holiday Inns of America in their home office in Memphis, and 28 years as an agent for Allstate Insurance Co. in Memphis and Germantown, TN. He retired from Allstate in November 1999 and four years later moved to Decatur, AL. to be near his daughter, two grandsons and other family.
Mr. Jones loved life and was able to travel many countries around the world, was an avid snow skier and a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He rode his Harleys over a hundred thousand miles thru over 35 of the United States and a couple Canadian Provinces over a twelve year period and enjoyed over nineteen years of retirement life. He celebrated life, friends, and family.
Mr. Jones is survived by wife, Maryhelen Calhoun Jones of Decatur, a daughter, Carmen Jones Adams of Norfolk, Va., two grandsons, Andy Adams of Grand Rapids, MI. and Jeff Adams of Boston, MA. and a nephew, Ray M. Lykins of Birmingham, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul B Jones, Sr. of Senatobia and Jackson, MS. and Nell Mc Gee Jones of Senatobia, and Jackson,MS. and Huntsville,AL., a brother, Jimmy Ray Jones of Houston, TX. and a sister Linda Jones Lykins of Huntsville, AL.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019