1/1
Paul Butler King Iii
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Butler King, III

Madison - Paul Butler King III, (PK) age 26, was dearly loved by his family and died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Jackson, MS.

He was born October 1, 1993, in Flowood, MS, to Paul B. King Jr. and Margaret C. King. He was a graduate of Madison Central High School, Class of 2012.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret King (Robert Muller) of Madison, MS; his sisters, Emily King and Summer Wood (Brandon); nieces, Callie, Lilly, Maggie and Kate; nephews, Callab and Rafe; step-siblings Lindsay and David (Jeanne) Muller; his maternal grandparents, Dr. Magruder and Peggy Corban of Long Beach, MS; his paternal grandmother, Ann King of Jackson, MS as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Paul Butler King, Jr. and paternal grandfather Paul Butler King.

Graveside visitation will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS at 9:30 AM with graveside memorial services at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Paul had a fun sense of humor and a smile that lit up a room. Anyone who knew Paul knew how much he loved his family and friends. Throughout his life, he loved playing sports, skateboarding, collecting historical items, gaming, and cooking. He took a thoughtful approach to life and was a loyal friend and a fun-loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. He kept up with current events and enjoyed exploring various viewpoints. He will be dearly missed by his family and all that loved him.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved