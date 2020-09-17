Paul Butler King, IIIMadison - Paul Butler King III, (PK) age 26, was dearly loved by his family and died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Jackson, MS.He was born October 1, 1993, in Flowood, MS, to Paul B. King Jr. and Margaret C. King. He was a graduate of Madison Central High School, Class of 2012.He is survived by his mother, Margaret King (Robert Muller) of Madison, MS; his sisters, Emily King and Summer Wood (Brandon); nieces, Callie, Lilly, Maggie and Kate; nephews, Callab and Rafe; step-siblings Lindsay and David (Jeanne) Muller; his maternal grandparents, Dr. Magruder and Peggy Corban of Long Beach, MS; his paternal grandmother, Ann King of Jackson, MS as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.He was predeceased by his father Paul Butler King, Jr. and paternal grandfather Paul Butler King.Graveside visitation will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS at 9:30 AM with graveside memorial services at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020.Paul had a fun sense of humor and a smile that lit up a room. Anyone who knew Paul knew how much he loved his family and friends. Throughout his life, he loved playing sports, skateboarding, collecting historical items, gaming, and cooking. He took a thoughtful approach to life and was a loyal friend and a fun-loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. He kept up with current events and enjoyed exploring various viewpoints. He will be dearly missed by his family and all that loved him.