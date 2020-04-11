|
Paul Day Harris, Jr.
Memphis - Paul Day Harris, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. "Buzz", as he was affectionately known by his family and close friends, was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi on August 12, 1943. He spent much of his childhood traveling the world as part of a military family, but he always considered Yazoo City as "home."
Buzz graduated from St. Clara Academy in Yazoo City and went on to attend Ole Miss in 1961; but ultimately graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was an avid reader, sometimes consuming a novel in a day. He was also an accomplished cook, oftentimes successfully recreating dishes from recipes passed down by his mother and maternal grandmother, both renowned for their culinary skills. He forever remained an avid fan of Ole Miss sports and followed the Rebels from wherever he was living.
Buzz spent most of his 40 year business career in California living and working in San Francisco, San Diego and finally working and retiring in Long Beach. In 2017 he moved back to the south to live in Memphis.
Buzz is preceded in death by his loving parents Fay and Lt. Col Paul Day Harris,Sr. He is survived by his siblings Pat Harris (Beth) of Long Beach, CA, Brigid Thompson (George) of Atlanta, GA, Michael Harris (Libba) of Memphis,TN and Mary Dabney Randall (Charlie) of Jackson, MS, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions on funeral and memorial gatherings, the family will have a private graveside service at a later date at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. The family asks that any memorials be sent to .
